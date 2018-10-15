‘So inspired by you’: Chelsea Clinton makes book tour stop to meet Fiona

By FOX19 Web Staff | October 15, 2018 at 5:57 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 5:57 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton made a stop at the Cincinnati Zoo this week while in town for a book signing.

“So inspired by you, Fiona and Bibi,” she wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

Fiona was not exactly camera shy -- per usual -- and took part in a feeding session aided by Clinton.

Clinton’s book, “Start Now! You Can Make a Difference" deals with health, climate change, endangered species, and other topics. Her book signing was held Monday night at the Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Rookwood Commons.

LOVED meeting (& feeding!) Fiona & Bibi at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden this afternoon! Can’t wait to get home to show Charlotte & Aidan pictures & hopefully bring them back here one day soon!

Posted by Chelsea Clinton on Monday, October 15, 2018

Thank you to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden team for a wonderful visit today with Fiona & Bibi! More importantly, thank you for taking excellent care of them both. So inspired by you, Fiona & Bibi!

Posted by Chelsea Clinton on Monday, October 15, 2018

