‘So inspired by you’: Chelsea Clinton makes book tour stop to meet Fiona

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton made a stop at the Cincinnati Zoo this week while in town for a book signing.
“So inspired by you, Fiona and Bibi,” she wrote in a Facebook post Monday.
Fiona was not exactly camera shy -- per usual -- and took part in a feeding session aided by Clinton.
Clinton’s book, “Start Now! You Can Make a Difference" deals with health, climate change, endangered species, and other topics. Her book signing was held Monday night at the Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Rookwood Commons.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.