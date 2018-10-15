6 toys that are sure to be hot items this holiday season

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Every holiday season, certain toys break out as the hottest and hardest to find.
Here’s a look at what the experts predict will be the top toys this year:
Fingerlings
Theyyy’re back! The top toy of 2017’s holiday season is back with a larger plush model that can give kids a hug. The new Fingerlings HUGS cost about 30 bucks. We spotted them on both Target and Walmart’s websites. At Amazon, third-party sellers are already asking $69 and up for these toys.
Hatchimal
Another familiar name makes the list this year -- Hatchimals are back. Hatchibabies are the big thing this year, and Target and Amazon are selling them for about $60.
Elmo
And another old favorite is back! This year it’s the Let’s Dance Elmo that’s expected to be a hot seller. This toy will set you back about $40, and we found it on Target.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.
LOL Surprise! Bigger surprise
Also hot this year is the “LOL Surprise! Bigger surprise” -- this toy features a variety of different collectibles and costs about $90. But on Amazon third party sellers are offering some of these toys for $180 and up.
Hogwarts Great Hall LEGO kit
If your family includes a Harry Potter fan, the Hogwarts Great Hall LEGO kit is big this holiday season. The set costs $99.99 and is still fairly easy to find.
Barbie DreamHouse
And you may remember this from your childhood -- but the new Barbie DreamHouse also made the list of hottest toys. This mammoth toy will cost you $179, and we spotted it at both Walmart and Target.
The Simply Money Point: While toys typically drop in price the closer we get to Christmas, these particular toys could go up in price, thanks to demand -- so don’t wait to buy them. Buying from a store with a price-match guarantee is a good idea, too.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.