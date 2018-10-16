About 100 exotic animals found in PA home

MACUNGIE, PA (WFMZ/CNN) - Humane officials are trying to figure out what to do with as many as 100 animals found in a house, many of them exotic animals.
Unfortunately, authorities also found dead animals in the house.
The Lehigh County Humane Society pulled out animal after animal from inside the house - snakes to exotic birds, pigs, dogs, rabbits and more.
“I’ve never seen anything like this.” said Teisha Jones, shelter manager at the Lehigh County Humane Society.
Jones said the rescue mission took hours. Staff had to enter the home wearing masks and respirators borrowed from firefighters.
She describes the conditions inside as deplorable - urine, feces and countless animals living on top of one another.
"I wasn't able to breathe,” she said. “Your eyes start to burn, it gives you pain in your chest and your throat is burning."
Jones said the situation is dangerous to the animals and the community.
"A constrictor of that size, you know a 15-foot constrictor, there are small animals that live in the neighborhood, young children,” Jones said. “It’s very dangerous."
The rescued animals were then taken to the humane society, where inventory and medical treatment will begin.
The animals' conditions range from emaciated to dehydrated.
Jones said the humane society is looking for help with temporary placement.
“We are looking for homes that are skilled and knowledgeable on handling different types of birds, different types of snakes,” Jones said.
This rescue comes just days after the humane society took more than 60 beagles from a home in upper Saucon Township, meaning space inside the shelter is already limited.
"It was definitely, again, breeding that got out of control and turned for the worse," Jones said.
No arrests were made Monday, but the county humane society says it plans to file animal cruelty charges on Tuesday.
