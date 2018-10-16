Another chilly night

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Tonight will be another chilly one but with southerly winds wafting warmer air in here the overnight temperature drop will stop in the upper 30s and low 40s. I cannot rule out a few valleys getting cold enough for a hint of frost but it will be isolated.
Conditions for Thursday morning take a dramatic turn to the colder and frostier. The southerly winds holding up tonight’s temperatures are being caused by an advancing cold front. This rapidly moving front, attached to an Alberta Clipper, will move through here dry tomorrow late afternoon or evening and the cold air behind it will push morning lows to freezing in many areas with a few spots, like valleys, bottoming out Thursday morning in the upper 20s.
A killing frost and a hard freeze are both possible Thursday morning.
