Car flies off West Chester highway, at least one person dead

WEST CHESTER, OH (FOX19) - Part of a West Chester road is closed after a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon.
Ohio State Patrol says a vehicle driving north on I-75 crossed into southbound traffic before flying off the highway around 11:15 a.m.
Police say the vehicle landed on Lesourdsville West Chester Road. That road is currently closed between Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Cherry Farm Lane.
One man died in the crash and police say the vehicle is in “bad shape.”
OSP is investigating the cause of the wreck.
