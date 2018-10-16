Cincinnati police launch traffic ‘blitz’ targeting speeders

PLEASANT RIDGE, OH. (FOX19) - With fatal and injury accidents up in the city combined with complaints from residents about speeders, Cincinnati police said they are launching a traffic enforcement “blitz” Tuesday.
They will converge across the city’s neighborhoods targeting speeders in high complaint areas and educate the public about traffic safety safety, according to a news release.
The program is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. at the gazebo on the corner of Montgomery Road and Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge.
“We are always looking for innovative ways and unique partnerships to focus on traffic safety,” Police Chief Eliot Isaac said in the release. “Many of our neighbors walk in their communities and business districts to get to school and to work each day. We want to make sure both drivers and pedestrians are equally as alert when they’re walking as when they’re driving always following our traffic laws.”
Each year, pedestrian and bicycle accidents comprise about 16 percent of all traffic fatalities nationwide, with these numbers increasing recently, according to the police department.
Partners of Cincinnati Police Community Traffic Safety Initiative include AAA, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, city of Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering, Hamilton County Safe Communities and State of Ohio’s Traffic Safety Office.
