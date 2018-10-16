Democrats lead Republicans on fundraising ahead of midterms

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., speaks to a supporter at a campaign stop at the University of Missouri - St. Louis, in St. Louis. Democrats are leading Republicans in the money race in many of the key Senate and House campaigns three weeks from the midterm elections that will determine who controls Capitol Hill in January. McCaskill reported $7 million in net contributions that includes $4.6 million in itemized individual contributions and another $2.18 million from non-itemized, small-dollar contributors. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (Jeff Roberson)
By BILL BARROW, BRIAN SLODYSKO, and CHAD DAY | October 15, 2018 at 11:36 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 11:36 PM
FILE - This combination of Sept. 21, 2018, file photos show Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, left, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, right, during their first Senate debate in Dallas. Democrats lead Republicans in the money race in many of the key Senate and House campaigns three weeks ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. O’Rourke set perhaps the most notable mark of the fundraising period, pulling in $38 million for the quarter, more than tripling Republican incumbent Cruz. But underscoring Democrats’ challenging path to a Senate majority, polls show Cruz with a consistent lead nearing double digits. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)
With three weeks to go until the midterm elections, Democrats lead Republicans in the money race in many of the key congressional campaigns.

The latest campaign finance disclosers indicate that while the Senate map positions Republicans to maintain their narrow majority, some of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents continued to rake in cash in the third quarter of 2018. Among House candidates, the Democrats' campaign arm says that at least 60 Democrats topped $1 million in fundraising during the quarter, with several posting eye-popping hauls in excess of $2 million and even $3 million.

And national Democrats say that includes many challengers outraising Republican incumbents.

The deadline to file the latest fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission was midnight.