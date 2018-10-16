Egyptian president urges Russia to resume flights to resorts

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, right, shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Egyptian officials say the visit will enhance economic and trade ties and include discussions to advance the construction of the nuclear plant Russia is building on Egypt's Mediterranean coast. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (AP)