First frost of season expected: Is your car ready?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cold air is bringing the first change of sub-freezing temperatures and frost to the FOX19 NOW viewing area early Tuesday morning.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Fayette, Union, Franklin and Butler counties.
A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Decatur, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Carroll, Gallatin Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Hamilton, Warren, Clinton, Clermont, Brown and Highland counties.
The ground is still relatively warm, but with all the moisture around the area frost will be widespread especially in valleys and other low areas out of the city.
If this morning’s frosty start has you excited about the arrival of chilly weather, you’re in luck. Below normal temperatures are expected to stick around through at least early next week. Daytime highs are expected to dip into the 30s at night and only make it up to the 50s during the day.
Frost and sub-freezing temperatures in spots are possible again Thursday and early next week.
AAA’s Cincinnati office is expecting the first major wave of cold-weather related emergency calls Tuesday morning and is encouraging motorists to prepare to ensure a smooth morning commute.
“AAA recommends motorists use a simple checklist to determine their vehicle’s fall and winter maintenance needs, ” said Jenifer Moore, AAA spokeswoman. “Many of the items on the list can be inspected by a car owner in less than an hour, but others should be performed by a certified technician.”
AAA recommends the following tips for motorists:
- Check the vehicle battery as cold temperatures can reduce the cranking power of the battery. An average car battery lasts 3-5 years.
- Check the vehicle’s tire pressure to ensure proper inflation. (Proper cold weather tire pressure can be found in the vehicle manual or on a sticker inside the driver’s door).
- Check vehicle fluids (oil levels, brake fluid, and coolant).
- Prepare a winter emergency kit. A winter emergency kit should include the following:
- Mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services, and car charger
- Drinking water
- First-aid kit
- Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mat
- Snow shovel
- Blankets
- Extra warm clothing (coat, gloves, hats, scarves)
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Window washer solvent
- Ice scraper with brush
- Cloth or roll of paper towels
- Jumper cables
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
October is Car Care Month, and AAA is offering the following services and specials at all AAA Bob Sumerel Tire & Auto locations to help drivers prepare for winter. AAA Membership is not required.
- Free battery checks
- Free preventative maintenance checks
- Free tire pressure checks
- $99.99 Vehicle Winterization Package* (*may require an appointment)
