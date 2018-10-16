Prescription drugs, lower taxes, power J&J 3Q beat

During the quarter, Imbruvica won U.S. regulatory approval for a new use, treating a rare cancer called Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, and the Food and Drug Administration also approved a three-drug combination pill for treating HIV, Symtuza. J&J also applied for U.S. and European Union approval of its closely watched experimental drug esketamine for treatment-resistant depression. The nasal-spray drug works much more quickly than typical antidepressants and likely will be a big seller if approved.