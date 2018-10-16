Two men arrested for deadly September double shooting in College Hill

COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police arrested two men for the deadly double shooting at a College Hill bar that happened in September.
Jonathan Patton, 30, and Maurice Searcy, 28, are charged with murder in the death of Nathanial Davis, 29. and Steven Anderson, Jr., 28.
Davis and Anderson were shot to death during a fight at Rustic Tavern on West Galbraith Road around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 23.
At the time of the shooting, Lt. Michael Fern said the fight continued outside the bar when the shooting happened.
A criminal complaint lists Patton as charged with the death of Davis.
Police say the men were arrested Tuesday with the help of the Fugitive Apprehension Unite and the police department’s Homicide Unit.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.