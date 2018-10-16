Mother says CBD oil is saving her daughter’s life: ‘We were exhausting all our options’

MORROW, OH (FOX19) - An area mother is treating her daughter’s medical needs with Cannabidiol also known as CBD oil.
Madison Bowcock, 16, has been diagnosed with Autism and Attention Deficit Disorder. Her mother, Becky Wagers says Madison has extreme lows and highs.
“I honestly didn’t know. It was like she was going into a darkness and we didn’t know if she would be able to get out of it herself," said Becky Wagers.
Madison started taking CBD oil six months ago but remembers what it was like before.
“I would wake up every morning and think to myself I don’t want to go to school. I didn’t want to do anything," she said.
Wagers says her family was scrambling trying to keep their daughter alive after finding out she was having suicidal thoughts.
“Therapy sessions and all sorts of medicines weren’t working out either. We were exhausting all our options down the medical avenue, medications and we just wanted something different," she said.
After four hospital stays in seven months, Wagers turned to alternative medicine for her daughter -- giving her CBD oil several times a day.
“Now, I’m actually a lot better and my best friend is so proud of me and she sees a new me and it is a new me, I’m not who I used to be and I love it,” said Bowcock.
CBD Oil, which has been on the shelves for years, is now being called illegal by the State Board of Pharmacy even in medical marijuana-friendly Ohio. Recently the agency stated: "...marijuana products, including CBD oil, can only be dispensed in a licensed Medical Marijuana Control Program dispensary.”
Wagers says she would move her family if the state enforces anything because she can't let her daughter live like that again.
The pharmacy board has said it isn’t enforcing anything regarding CBD oil. Meanwhile, the state’s medical marijuana program, set to begin this past month, is at a standstill.
