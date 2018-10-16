Ohio woman accused of using 3-year-old daughter to make child porn

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A mother has been arrested in Ohio and extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges for creating child pornography while allegedly using her 3-year-old daughter.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that 26-year-old Kayla Parker was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with sexual abuse and exploitation of children, endangering the welfare of a child, and indecent assault.
Investigators say Parker, who currently resides in Dayton, committed inappropriate sexual acts with her daughter while living with her ex-boyfriend David Carbonaro in Upper Darby, Pa.
“This is an egregious case – a mother who preyed upon and sexually abused her own 3-year-old daughter,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Strong law enforcement collaboration between my office and Attorney General DeWine’s office led to her arrest and she will face charges in our Commonwealth. My office will hold this woman – and anyone we find abusing children in Pennsylvania – accountable for their crimes.”
Law enforcement conducted a search of Carbonaro’s home in July, where hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos of the 3-year-old girl were discovered.
Parker confessed to investigators that she would undress her daughter and leave her alone in a bedroom with Carbonaro, who was arrested following the raid at his home in July.
“The crimes that this mother is accused of are absolutely appalling, and although she may have believed that she left her alleged crimes behind her when she moved to Ohio, we were pleased to assist Pennsylvania Attorney General Shapiro to find, interview, and arrest the defendant on these allegations,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. “My office’s Crimes Against Children Unit works every day to keep kids safe and hold predators accountable, and we are happy to have helped Pennsylvania authorities with their investigation.”
Parker’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.
