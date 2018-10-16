Plush family, city encourage residents to sign up for Smart 911

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - City leaders and the family of Kyle Plush will debut a new round of public service announcements Tuesday designed to get area residents to sign up for Smart 911.
The public servant announcements will roll out at 3 p.m. with an announcement at Cincinnati City Hall.
Kyle, 16, died April 10 when he suffocated inside his minivan in a parking lot at Seven Hills School in Madisonville despite twice calling Cincinnati’s 911 center for help.
The Hamilton County Coroner has ruled Kyle’s death as asphyxia due to chest compression.
City leaders say Smart 911 allows users to create a profile that can include information like family members, allergies, car make and model, family history, and pet information.
That emergency information will be automatically displayed to the operator when a call is made to 911.
The system is free to use, and is nationwide.
It’s among sweeping changes to the city’s emergency response Cincinnati leaders made following Kyle’s death.
