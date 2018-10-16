Police: Mom forced son into cold wearing only underwear

SPRINGFIELD TWP., OH (FOX19) - A suburban Cincinnati woman is accused of forcing her young son to remove all his clothes, leave her apartment wearing only his underwear and locking him out in near freeing temperatures.
Kecia Holland, 33, held a knife in her hand yelling at her son to get away from her Springfield Township residence on Roosevelt Avenue about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
The temperature at the time was 36 degrees, they said.
The mother “locked her residence and fled in her vehicle, leaving her son outside only in underwear," police wrote. "(Holland) told police that she wasn’t returning for her son and advised us to call 241-Kids.”
Just over 24 hours later, police took Holland into custody during a traffic stop on Hamilton Avenue near Interstate 275, court records show.
She cited with driving under a suspended license and improperly displaying a license plate, according to her the ticket.
Holland was arrested on a charge of charge of endangering children and was booked Sunday morning into the Hamilton County jail.
She was released Monday after $500 of her $5,000 bond was posted, court records show.
The case goes to a grand jury for possible indictment Oct. 29.
