A Rather Chilly Start to the Day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -We have started the day with partly cloudy skies and a rather chilly air mass in place across the region.
A Freeze Warning remains in effect for Fayette, Union, Franklin, and Butler counties, while a Frost Advisory is in effect for the rest of SE Indiana, a portion of northern Kentucky, and most of SW Ohio until 10am.
Temperatures this morning dipped into the mid 30s in many locations.
By this afternoon we should rebound into the mid 50s under sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Sunshine and cool temps remain in the forecast theough the extended with a chance of rain Friday into Saturday.
