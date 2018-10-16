Rising Mega Millions jackpot increases opportunities for scams

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing a billion dollars, the chance of getting scammed is also increasing. To avoid scammers, remember that the Kentucky Lottery or any other lottery will never call you or email to say that you have won a grand prize.
Scammers are smart and creative. “I spoke with a woman awhile back who said the scammers told her they were in a van at the end of her street with her cash, and even described her house and neighborhood to her so she would believe their story. In fact, they were simply using Google Earth to see what her house and surrounding area looked like. They urged her to quickly withdraw and send funds to them, as they would be moving onto another person in 30 minutes,” said Kentucky Lottery Senior Vice President Chip Polston.
Some scammers will also try to get your bank information which can be so easy when money is involved. They may want players to pre-pay “taxes” on their winnings before the victims get their money. This allows scammers to get access to bank accounts and wipe all available funds from your accounts. However, with the real lottery that never happens.
“I've spoken with presidents of banks who have come close to falling for these ruses, as they're very convincing,” said Polston. “Everyone wants to win."
It’s also important to remember that your chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302,575,350!
