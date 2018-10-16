Rising Mega Millions jackpot increases opportunities for scams

Scammers are smart and creative. “I spoke with a woman awhile back who said the scammers told her they were in a van at the end of her street with her cash, and even described her house and neighborhood to her so she would believe their story. In fact, they were simply using Google Earth to see what her house and surrounding area looked like. They urged her to quickly withdraw and send funds to them, as they would be moving onto another person in 30 minutes,” said Kentucky Lottery Senior Vice President Chip Polston.