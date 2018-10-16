Skyline brings chili to Christmas with new holiday sweater

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Some say it’s always Skyline time, but is Christmas one of those occasions?
Worry not coney fans, the venerable chili chain is bringing some early holiday cheer this year. Enter the ugly sweater to end all ugly sweaters.
Now fans can purchase a limited-edition Skyline-themed Christmas sweater at the company’s website.
Sure to be an hit at your holiday party, the acrylic homage to Cincinnati’s favorite foodstuff runs sizes small through 2XL.
Skyline is currently pre-ordering the sweater for $49.99 and expects to ship about December 10.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.