Video sheds light on brazen Pleasant Ridge Chili robbery

PLEASANT RIDGE, OH (FOX19) - A 17-year-old is under arrest in connection with a robbery earlier this year at Pleasant Ridge Chili.
Newly-released video shows an armed person enter the restaurant as patrons scatter, diving under tables and eventually fleeing the restaurant.
Police say they connected the teen to the crime through tips, phone records, and items used in the robbery. He was was taken into custody after brief chase in September.
A witness who asked to remain anonymous said the armed suspect forced one of the employees to open the safe. Within minutes, the witness said, the suspect ran out with cash.
This is not the first time Pleasant Ridge Chilli has been robbed. Last year, then 19-year-old Christopher Binford was charged with aggravated robbery. Police said he held a waitress at gunpoint.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.