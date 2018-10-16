WOW air flying away from CVG permanently

WOW air announced they're leaving CVG at the end of October.
By Sarah Hager | October 16, 2018 at 12:27 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 12:27 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Iceland-based WOW air is discontinuing its services in Cincinnati.

The low-cost branded carrier flew into Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport with flights to Iceland for $99 each way May 10.

The airline now says they will pack their bags and head out of the Greater Cincinnati area by the end of the month.

WOW air´s final flight from Cincinnati will be October 27th and not to be resumed in 2019. This is due to insufficient market demands and the route not achieving targets set.
María Margrét Jóhannsdóttir Project manager in Public relations

The ‘long-haul’ airline experienced problems with it’s service at CVG not long after flight services began.

In June, a representative from WOW air offered “it’s most sincere apologies” Tuesday to nearly 200 passengers whose flight was ultimately delayed about 15 hours.

Flight # 144 was scheduled to depart with 191 passengers for Iceland just before 1 a.m., an airport spokeswoman confirmed. But the plane stayed put due to “unforeseen issues regarding delivering all relevant papers to U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” company officials wrote in a prepared statement.

The airline was available four days a week for flights to European destinations such as Paris and Dublin.

The company kept ticket costs low by charging for extras such as carry-on luggage, extra leg room, food and drinks.

CVG has not released a statement about WOW’s departure.

