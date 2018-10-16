WOW air flying away from CVG permanently

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Iceland-based WOW air is discontinuing its services in Cincinnati.
The low-cost branded carrier flew into Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport with flights to Iceland for $99 each way May 10.
The airline now says they will pack their bags and head out of the Greater Cincinnati area by the end of the month.
The ‘long-haul’ airline experienced problems with it’s service at CVG not long after flight services began.
In June, a representative from WOW air offered “it’s most sincere apologies” Tuesday to nearly 200 passengers whose flight was ultimately delayed about 15 hours.
Flight # 144 was scheduled to depart with 191 passengers for Iceland just before 1 a.m., an airport spokeswoman confirmed. But the plane stayed put due to “unforeseen issues regarding delivering all relevant papers to U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” company officials wrote in a prepared statement.
The airline was available four days a week for flights to European destinations such as Paris and Dublin.
The company kept ticket costs low by charging for extras such as carry-on luggage, extra leg room, food and drinks.
CVG has not released a statement about WOW’s departure.
