Another chilly night

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Tuesday night will be another chilly one, but with southerly winds carrying warmer air into the Tri-State the overnight temperature will stop in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A few valleys may get cold enough for a hint of frost but it will be isolated.
Conditions for Thursday morning take a dramatic turn to the colder and frostier. The southerly winds holding up tonight’s temperatures are being caused by an advancing cold front. This rapidly moving front, attached to an Alberta Clipper, will move through here dry tomorrow late afternoon or evening and the cold air behind it will push morning lows to freezing in many areas with a few spots, like valleys, bottoming out Thursday morning in the upper 20s.
Showers arrive Friday and end Saturday.
Cold air flowing off the Great Lakes Sunday morning may bring a few wet flakes mixed with rain showers. If if happens it will fall on warm ground and air temps will be above freezing so it adds up to a wet start.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.