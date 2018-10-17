Bradley's slam helps Red Sox beat Astros 8-2 in ALCS

The Astros went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position in the first home game of the series, which was played in front of a sellout crowd of 43,102 and included Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell and Houston Rockets stars James Harden, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. Bregman's double was the only extra-base hit for a team which entered the game having hit at least one homer in a record 14 straight playoff games.