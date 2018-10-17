Classic car crashes into iconic fountain, both totaled

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A classic car and an iconic fountain are total losses after an accident in Hamilton on Tuesday night.
Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit tweeted out pictures on Wednesday and said one motorist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The accident happened at MLK and High Street.
The historic fountain, believed to have been built in the 1800’s and the 1957 car were both totaled.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.
