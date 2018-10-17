Dept. of Health: 1 case of AFM, a polio-like disease, confirmed in Ohio

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A case of the polio-like disease acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, has been confirmed this year in Ohio, according to the state’s Department of Health.
The disease has spread to more than 20 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nancy Messonnier, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told the Raycom News Network that the CDC is investigating 127 case with 62 confirmed.
Messonnier said the rare disease impacts the spinal cord and seems to be hitting children more than other age groups. Symptoms of the disease include weakness to limbs and loss of muscle tone.
“There is a lot we don’t know about AFM,” she said.
Messonnier said one child with the disease died in 2017, though she stressed that the disease is extremely rare with fewer than 1 in a million people impacted.
