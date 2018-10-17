Dry, chilly Wednesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is going to be a dry and chilly Wednesday afternoon with daytime highs only reaching the mid 50s.
As high pressure provides dry skies, cold overnight lows are expected. In fact, a FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the Tri-State from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Temperatures are expected to drop to around freezing. Unprotected outdoor plants will likely be damaged or killed.
Dry conditions will stick around through the end of the workweek. Our next chance of rain will arrive Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will remain below average all week.
