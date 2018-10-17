Former Forest Park city official accused of sexually touching interns faces jail time

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A former Forest Park city official accused of sexually touching two female interns who worked for him now faces up to four months in jail.
Tye Smith, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court to two counts of unlawful restraint, court records show.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17. In addition to the jail time, he could be ordered by Judge Josh Berkowitz to pay up to $1,000 in fines.
Smith originally was indicted Feb. 15 on two counts of sexual imposition, court records show.
Though Hamilton County prosecutors amended the charges to unlawful restraint, they have the same level of offense, the judge noted. Both are misdemeanors of the third degree, that carry up to 60 days in jail and up to $500 fine for each offense.
Prosecutors have said Smith was accused of sexually touching two female interns who worked for him in 2017 when he was employed by Forest Park as the human services director. At least one of the teens was a minor, according to Berkowitz.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has said Smith told the interns he was conducting studies on female health and sexuality issues.
“This guy is a complete creep,” Deters said in a news release when Smith’s indictment was announced in February. “I find it very hard to believe that these are his only victims.”
Smith has remained free on his own recognizance after he was charged, but he was ordered to stay away from the victims, according to his bond sheet.
He was promoted by Forest Park City Council to become the city manager on Jan. 1.
But that was all scotched when one of the victims reported the sexual touching to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, which launched an investigation, Deters has said.
Overall, Smith was with the city in various roles for 22 years. He started working as the human resources director in 1996.
He is no longer employed with Forest Park in any capacity, Deters has said.
