Freeze warning in effect

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A FREEZE WARNING goes into effect at 2 a.m. and continues until 10 a.m. Thursday.
Under a crystal clear sky with very moist soils frost will be widespread and many valleys will dip into the upper 20s.
Bright sunshine will warm the day quickly and high temperatures tomorrow will be in the low and mid 50s.
Friday cloud cover will increase and shower will arrive during early evening. A few more showers will fall on Saturday then Sunday the sky will clear.
Saturday night as cold air moves into the region again we may see a flake or two of wet snow mixed with some rain.
From Sunday into the following weekend the weather will be dry.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.