Freeze warning Thursday morning

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Freeze Warning will be in effect for the entire Tri-State 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Temperatures will plunge to freezing (32 degrees) and below in many spots.
We are nearly there now with temperatures staring out in the mid-to-upper 30s Wednesday morning.
Look for plenty of sunshine this afternoon and a daytime high of 56 degrees.
A cold front will move back in tonight, driving temperatures down for our first widespread hard freeze of the season.
Conditions for Thursday morning will take a dramatically colder and frostier turn.
This rapidly moving front, attached to an Alberta Clipper, will move through our region dry this evening.
The cold air behind it will push morning lows to freezing in many areas with a few spots, like valleys, bottoming out Thursday morning in the upper 20s.
Our next chance for rain will arrive Friday with showers possible through early Saturday morning.
This weekend will be chilly but dry.
Temperatures will be in the mid-50s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday.
