Garth Brooks is coming to see his ‘Friends in Low Places’ on new stadium tour

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Calling Baton Rouge -- and everywhere else that is home to Garth Brooks fans, the country music super star is getting ready to head back out on tour.
The man who’s dubbed himself Mr. Yearwood took to his Twitter page to announce a new stadium tour across North America.
Brooks' website says the first two stops will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Five stops in five cities altogether will be on sale before Christmas, the website says.
Brooks' Notre Dame concert will also be a TV special on CBS Dec. 2 at 8 p.m., Brooks' website says.
The new tour will feature new band members and an all new stage.
One could assume Paul Brown Stadium will be on the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year’s stadium tour list because the first two stops are also a current and former home of an NFL team. However, fans will have to wait to find out.
