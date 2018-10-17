‘Golden Girls’ themed cereal is now available at select stores

(CNN) - A new cereal is paying tribute to a sitcom that's an old favorite.
One toy company has come up with a golden way to sell more toys.
This “Golden Girls”-themed cereal is now on sale in select Target and online stores.
The box depicts the iconic sitcom's four central characters in an anime-style illustration.
Even with the unique looks, it’s not hard to tell Dorothy from Blanche or Sophia from Rose.
Each box comes with a collectible figurine inside.
The company Funko makes both the cereal and the toy.
