GOP on defense to explain pre-existing condition protections

FILE - This combination of file photos shows Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker, left, and his Democratic challenger Tony Evers in the 2018 November general election. Walker, who is seeking a third term, has been working for years to repeal Obama's health care law and signed off on the state attorney general joining the lawsuit against it. But earlier this year, Walker called for a state law that would bar insurers from denying a person health coverage due to a pre-existing condition. Evers, his Democratic rival, launched an ad calling on Walker to drop his support for the lawsuit. (Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) (AP)