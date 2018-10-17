New health center opens, will serve some Tri-State students

EVANSTON, OH (FOX19) - Tuesday was an exciting day at the Academy of World Languages in Evanston. Students, teachers, faculty, along with community members and leaders walked through the doors of the Schiff Wellness Center for the first time.
It’s a $2.5 million project that took years to complete.
The 5,500-square foot facility was funded primarily with private donations. The health center houses vision, dental, primary, and mental health. There is also space for community events. It’s a part of Cincinnati Public Schools Community Learning Centers initiative aimed at engaging community partnerships in schools.
“It is absolutely amazing," Community Learning Center Institute Executive Director Darlene Kamine said. "We want to make sure they are healthy and that there are no barriers for them to be able to achieve their dreams.”
One student told FOX19 it makes them feel cared about.
“I look forward to being able to go to the new vision center because I need my eyes checked,” the student said. "There has not been enough space on the list for me to go.”
For Academy of World Languages teacher and foster parent Christine Erskine, she says the current health center changed her life.
“They walk down the hall. They grab them in class, put them right in the chair or on the table wherever they need them. They take care of their needs and then take them right back to class. They miss the smallest amount of school possible," said Erskine.
There are just a few last minute things to do in the facility, but by November, the entire Schiff Wellness Center should be open.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.