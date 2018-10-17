7 Ohioans infected by drug-resistant salmonella strain

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 92 reported cases of infection from a multidrug-resistant strain of salmonella.
As of Oct. 15, the CDC reports 21 people across the country have been hospitalized from the infection.
In Ohio, seven people have been infected.
Laboratory testing has indicated that consuming raw chicken from a variety of products contaminated with Salmonella Infantis is making people sick.
The CDC conducted testing that shows the strain is resistant to multiple antibiotics.
Steps to avoid contamination include:
- Wash your hands
- Cook raw chick thoroughly to kill harmful germs
- Don’t spread germs from raw chicken around food preparation areas.
- Do no feed raw diets to pets.
Symptoms from salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
There have been no deaths reported as of yet in connection to the outbreak.
