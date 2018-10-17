Police now investigating allegations made against Akron Fright Fest haunted houses

The Springfield Township Police Department is stepping in to determine if any laws were broken at the haunted houses that are part of Akron Fright Fest.

By Chris Anderson | October 17, 2018 at 1:14 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 5:26 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Springfield Township Police Department is stepping in to determine if any laws were broken at the haunted houses that are part of Akron Fright Fest.

Investigators are in the “early stages” of the investigation, according to a statement from Springfield Township police.

As of this time, we are currently active in investigating incidents that have been reported to our department. Investigators are in the very early stages of fact finding and determining if any laws have been violated. We take all allegations seriously, and will investigate these claims in a expedient manner.
Springfield Township Police Department

A local couple recently reported they were subjected to a “mock rape scene” at the Halloween attraction at Kim Tam Park. The woman says a masked-man pinned down her boyfriend and started to thrust his hips against him.

Another customer said he signed a waiver and knew what he was getting into before entering the full-contact haunted houses. He claims his hands and feet were tied together, his eyes were taped shut, his mouth was stuffed with his own socks, he was kicked, doused with hot wax, and had his eyebrows and beard shaved.

Jeremy Caudill, managing partner of Melanie Lake Inc. at Kim Tam Park, released a new statement Wednesday afternoon:

