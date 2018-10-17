Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring

FILE - In this April 10, 2008 file photo, Big Bird is seen during the taping of an episode of "Sesame Street" in New York. The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on "Sesame Street" is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show. Caroll Spinney tells the New York Times that Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, will be his last day on the program, which he joined from the start in 1969. In addition to Big Bird, the 84-year-old was also Oscar the Grouch. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (AP)