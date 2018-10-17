Woman in need of kidney after Hurricane Michael prevents transplant

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - As the south continues to feel the devastation of Hurricane Michael, a local woman is deeply feeling its impacts too. She said her life-saving kidney transplant is now on hold because of the storm.
Desolation and destruction is impacting parts of the east coast. From Florida to the Carolinas, people are literally picking up the pieces after Hurricane Michael. Angel Goss, a 38-year-old local mother of three, never expected the heartache there would impact her here.
“I know a lot of families are devastated down there. It hit my family as well, just as hard,” said Goss.
Goss said her life was altered in 2008 when she was diagnosed with Lupus.
“I was in real trouble at that point, and then next thing you know, tube down my throat, in a coma, fighting for my life," said Goss.
Despite a 5 percent chance of survival, Goss defeated the odds. She survived and started chemotherapy. She also started dialysis treatments at the Liberty Dialysis center because her kidneys had taken a hit.
“I got the call later, ‘Oh your kidneys are working,’ but that was short-lived," said Goss. "Two years later, they failed again. At this point, I’m at end-stage renal disease.”
Since 2011, Goss has been sitting on a kidney transplant waiting list at Ohio State University’s Medical Center and at Christ Hospital. She has continuously been waiting, hoping and praying for a call about a kidney. Last week, she said she got one.
“Pure joy. It was excitement," said Goss. "I felt as if my prayers had been answered.”
Doctors prepped Goss for transplant surgery last week, but then, in the blink of an eye, Goss said her opportunity was taken.
“They got the news that (the kidney) couldn’t be flown out," said Goss.
Hurricane Michael’s damaging winds and torrential downpours delayed flights last week, including one from the Carolinas, Goss said, that was set to bring her kidney to Ohio. By the time things were back up and running down south, it was too late. Goss said she was told the organ was no longer an option.
“I was upset. I was mad at the world, but I know it’s not anyone’s fault," said Goss.
Goss said she is now back where she started -- back on the transplant waiting list. However, she said she was told she is only a potential match with two-percent of the United States.
“Because of all the blood transfusions, it changed the antibodies in my body," said Goss.
Goss said she will not let statistics stop her from remaining positive and believing that her time will come again.
“It would mean a second chance at life, for me, for anybody,” said Goss. “You just got to keep the faith and do what your doctor tells you and keep on pushing.”
Right now, Goss is continuing her dialysis treatments three times a week, while she waits for the call to come again. If you are interested in potentially becoming a kidney donor to help someone like Goss, you can learn more about how to sign up on the Life Center website. You can read more about transplants on the Christ Hospital website.
