Bright sunshine, cool temps

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Bright sunshine will warm us up Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 50’s. Our next chance of rain will arrive by late Friday evening with high of 58 degrees.
A few more showers will fall on Saturday afternoon and evening otherwise mainly dry this weekend, with highs falling back to near 50 degrees on Sunday.
Expect a frosty morning Monday, but from Sunday into the following weekend the weather will be dry and very much like autumn with highs in the mid 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.
