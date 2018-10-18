Child hit by vehicle in Forest Park, taken to hospital

FOREST PARK, OH (FOX19) - A child was hit by a vehicle in Forest Park and taken to a hospital Thursday morning, fire officials said.
The condition of the child was not immediately available.
Police and fire crews responded to a report of a child hit in the 800 block of West Kemper Road just before 8:30 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed.
The child was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Liberty Township, fire officials said.
FOX19 NOW will update this story when more information is released.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.