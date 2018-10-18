1 detained after shooting, stabbing at Mt. Auburn towing business

MT. AUBURN, OH (FOX19) -One person is recovering at the hospital and another is recovering at a hospital after a shooting and stabbing at a Mt. Auburn towing business overnight, Cincinnati police said.
A female called 911 just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and said a male friend called her and said he was stabbed and shot by a co-worker at Allaco Towing, 2218 Iowa Ave., police said.
Officers responded and a FOX19 NOW news crew observed them place one person in handcuffs and then into the backseat of a police vehicle.
The victim was found stabbed in the arm and shot in one leg, according to police.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Once at the hospital, he became uncooperative and somewhat disorderly, pulling out his IV and wanting to leave, police said.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.