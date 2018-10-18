Freeze warning for entire Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A freeze warning remains in effect for the entire Tri-State until 10 a.m.
Under a crystal clear sky with very moist soils and winds diminishing to calm, frost will be widespread and many valleys will dip into the upper 20s Thursday morning.
Bright sunshine will warm the day quickly and high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50’s.
The low tonight will slip back down to 34 degrees.
Our next chance of rain will arrive by late Friday afternoon and evening.
The high will push into the upper 50s and top out at 58 degrees.
A few more showers are expected Saturday afternoon and evening.
Otherwise, we will be mainly dry this weekend with highs falling back to near 50 degrees by Sunday.
Next week, our weather will be dry and very much like autumn.
Highs will hover in the mid-50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.