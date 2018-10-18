Frost advisory in effect for most of the Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FROST ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE FOX19 NOW VIEWING AREA UNTIL 10 a.m. Friday.
The low Thursday morning was 33° at CVG while Lunken high 32° while both the Butler Co. Regional Airport (Hamilton) and Hook Field (Middletown) hit 29°. Cincinnati West Airport dropped to 30° and the low in Batavia and Springboro was 32°.
Thursday night will be another frosty night then clouds increase Friday. Showers will arrive during evening but they do not look to be a problem for high school football because the will arrive too late in most cases and be very light and scattered.
Showers will end for a few hours Saturday morning then re-develop Saturday late afternoon and early evening. As the air cools late Saturday night and early Sunday morning a few wet flakes may mix in with the showers.
The wather then looks dry all next week until late Thursday when a few light showers may develop.
