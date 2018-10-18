Look up, stargazers: Orionid meteor shower expected to peak this weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Stargazers should be on the lookout for the Orionids this weekend, as the annual meteor shower is expected to peak.
The Orionid meteors fly around October each year, according to EarthSky.org, when Earth passes through a stream of Comet Halley debris.
EarthSky suggests looking toward the sky Sunday morning in the dark hours before dawn.
NASA.gov says observing the Orionids can be simple: “Observing is simple: set the alarm a few hours before dawn, go outside and look up in the direction of the constellation Orion. No telescope is necessary to see Orionids shooting across the sky.”
Enjoy!
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.