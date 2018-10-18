Man charged after 2 ‘dumped’ in apparent OD

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was charged with abuse of a corpse after two people were dumped behind a Middletown diner in early August.
Bryan Robertson was indicted by a Butler county Grand jury on Thursday, but the case was sent back to Middletown Municipal Court because the charges are misdemeanors.
Destiny Williams, 24, and 45-year-old Robert Childers were found behind a vacant building at 2009 South Main St., said Major Scott Reeve.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Childers was unresponsive and taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
"I just don't see why someone would want to dump a body out like it's trash," said Keith Bush, Williams' step-father.
Reeve said Williams, a mother of four, may have died due to a drug overdose.
Autopsy results have not yet been released.
Robertson is also charged with petty theft and obstructing official business.
