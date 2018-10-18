A mild winter could be in store for many Americans, NOAA says

(RNN/CNN) – Warmer temperatures will be felt by much of the country this winter season.
That’s according to the seasonal forecast released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The report predicts warmer than normal temperatures in the northeast, the Pacific Northwest, and the northern Plains.
The Great Lakes and parts of the northern Plains and northern Rockies will likely see drier-than-average conditions.
However, no parts of the country are due for a colder-than-normal winter.
The southern tier of the country like the Mid-Atlantic. northern Florida and southern Georgia is expected to see above average precipitation, which could bring snow storms to the deep south.
Areas that may see a drought may include the southwest, southern California, the central Great Basin, central Rockies, northern Plains and portions of the interior pacific Northwest.
NOAA noted that additionally El Nino has a 75 percent chance of developing.
“We expect El Nino to be in place in late fall to early winter,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Although a weak El Nino is expected, it may still influence the winter season by bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to parts of the North,” said Halpert.
According to NOAA, El Nino is an ocean-atmosphere climate interaction that is linked to periodic warming in sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.
