Mistrial sought ahead of sentencing of Shayna Hubers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The sentencing for Shayna Hubers is expected Thursday afternoon, but her attorneys have petitioned for the court to declare a mistrial.
In August, the jury found Hubers guilty of murder in her retrial and recommended life in prison.
Hubers is convicted of murder for shooting her boyfriend, Ryan Poston, in October 2012.
Hubers claims Poston assaulted her and that is why she felt the need to defend herself.
She said she shot Poston six times because she didn’t want to see him die and wanted to put him out of his misery.
She got 40 years in prison for the crime, but the 2015 conviction got thrown out after it was discovered one of the jurors had a felony on his record.
Hubers is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m.
