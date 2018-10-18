Police: Man shot in chest shows up at hospital

EAST PRICE HILL, OH (FOX19) - A shooting victim showed up at a hospital overnight, Cincinnati police said early Thursday.
Someone drove a man with a gunshot wound to his chest to Good Samaritan Hospital about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, they said.
The victim told authorities he was shot at Purcell Avenue and Lehman Road in East Price Hill about 11 p.m., according to police.
The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Police said no arrest were made while they continue to investigate.
They are trying to gather more information about three male suspects, according to police.
Further details were not available.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.