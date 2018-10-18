Suspect sought as local musician searches for stolen violin

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A violin was stolen from the trunk of a car earlier this month on West Central Parkway in downtown Cincinnati.
It happened Oct. 6, but Cincinnati police say they are still looking for whoever is responsible. The owner says she is on the lookout as well.
“I really just want my violin back," Kayla Waldron said. "It’s kind of like my child.”
Waldron says she’s been playing the violin since she was three. Right now she’s a music student at the University of Cincinnati. She says her love for music has grown into something she hopes to make a career out of.
About five years ago she purchased a violin on her own to help her get started.
“My violin is kind of a blonde wood color with red detail, very striking red detail," Waldron said. "The case is green with brown letter accents and a gold metal clasp.”
About two weeks ago her instrument disappeared from the trunk of her car. Waldron said she stopped for a quick bite to eat. About 30 minutes later she noticed it was gone. The search hasn’t stopped since then.
“Panic," Waldron said. "With the violin and the case and there was also two bows in there and also a pick up to make it electric. It’s kind of between $20,000 and $30,000.”
Waldron says someone mentioned possibly seeing the missing instrument after a man tried to sell it to them for $20 on the day it was stolen. Right now she’s borrowing one from Baroque Violin Shop so she can continue her schooling.
“I am willing to buy it back," Waldron said, “I am willing to help that person out if they need it, but really I would love my violin back.”
If you think you’ve seen the violin or know anything about it, contact Detective John Taulbee with Cincinnati Police Department District One at 513-352-1463.
