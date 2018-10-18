Union Terminal closing to complete restoration

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - As Union Terminal prepares for the final steps in its restoration, the building will close Oct. 22 through Nov. 1.
The building closure means Cincinnati Museum Center will be closed to the public.
Union Terminals is just weeks away from completing a $228 million historic restoration, the first in its 85-year history.
The 2.5 year restoration has addressed damaged structural steel and masonry, restored iconic artwork like the glass tile mosaics in the Rotunda, repaired the clock on the face of the building, rebuilt the fountain and updated aging mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems.
The building will partially reopen on November 2 with the Duke Energy Children’s Museum, Chocolate: The Exhibition and GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World.
The official building reopening will be Nov. 17.
