Vet warns of danger ‘Death Angel’ mushrooms pose to pets

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A viral Facebook post is warning of a poisonous mushroom nicknamed “death angel” and the dangers it could pose to pets.
One Myrtle Beach veterinarian says it’s possible they could pop up in the local area.
The so-called "death angel" mushrooms could cause liver failure in dogs and cats, and there's no antidote.
It’s an alarming message seen in a Facebook post that’s now been shared more than 115,000 times.
Myrtle Beach Animal Hospital Veterinarian Dr. Isabelle Ying says it’s a warning pet owners should take seriously.
Ying said if these types of mushrooms are ingested, symptoms can range from vomiting and diarrhea to liver failure resulting in death, and recommends pet owners take precautionary measures.
"I would say if you see a mushroom in the yard, get rid of it. Make sure that you're combing your yard through and making sure that if you let your pets out unattended, even if it's a fenced-in yard and otherwise safe, that they can't accidentally get into anything toxic,” said Dr. Ying.
If you believe your pet has eaten a poisonous mushroom, it’s recommended that you go to the vet immediately. Ying added while there’s no antidote, treatment is most effective when caught sooner rather than later.
