Widespread frost expected Thursday morning

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Under a crystal clear sky with very moist soils and winds diminishing to calm, frost will be widespread and many valleys will dip into the upper 20s. Bright sunshine will warm the day quickly and high temperatures tomorrow will be in the low and mid 50s.
Friday, cloud cover will increase and showers will arrive early in the evening. A few more showers will fall on Saturday, then Sunday the sky will clear. Saturday night as cold air moves into the region, again we may see a flake or two of wet snow mixed with some rain.
From Sunday into the following weekend the weather will be dry and very much like autumn.
